Pet Helpers: Penny

This gorgeous girl is Penny! She is 4 years old, approximately 50 lb and a Pitbull mix.

Penny is housebroken, crate trained and knows basic commands. She is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccines.

She loves to be outside when the weather is nice, enjoys playing with other dogs and loves stuffed animals. She would really enjoy someone to cuddle with her and rub her belly.

Penny would do best in a home without cats or small children. Her energy level would be good for a person who loves to take long walks.

If you feel you could give a life time commitment full of love and play, submit the online application. Penny’s adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.

