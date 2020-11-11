Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Penny

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This gorgeous girl is Penny! She is 4 years old, approximately 50 lb and a Pitbull mix.

Penny is housebroken, crate trained and knows basic commands. She is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccines.

She loves to be outside when the weather is nice, enjoys playing with other dogs and loves stuffed animals. She would really enjoy someone to cuddle with her and rub her belly.

Penny would do best in a home without cats or small children. Her energy level would be good for a person who loves to take long walks.

If you feel you could give a life time commitment full of love and play, submit the online application. Penny’s adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Latest News

Colleen Campbell's 6 Pm Forecast November 11th 2020
Colleen campbell's 6 PM Forecast 11 11 2020
Bryce Daugherty said that it’s hard raising her young son without the income.
Mother in Morgantown among many to await unemployment benefits
Mother in Morgantown is desperately waiting for her unemployment
Mother in Morgantown is desperately waiting for her unemployment
Pet Helpers: Penny
Pet Helpers: Penny