Police chief offers advice to drivers after multiple accidents on I-79 Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For first responders, Monday, Nov. 9., felt never-ending as they had to respond to multiple crashes on I-79.

Out of the two major crashes on I-79, Bridgeport Police Officers are investigating one of them. They spent hours on the interstate trying to do their job, but Chief John Walker says that officers have to concentrate on more than the scene.

“Most drivers are cautious when approaching an accident,” said Chief Walker.

He has a message for those who are a little more reckless.

“Just let us go out there and do our job,” Chief Walker said.

He also says that they would like to do their job safely. Officers saw additional wrecks occur due to the high traffic on I-79 on Monday and most of the minor incidents had something besides another car involved and that was their phone.

“Folks that are still on their telephone driving by, trying to take pictures, and don’t see the traffic stopped in front of them so it causes additional accidents and injuries,” continued Chief Walker.

To prevent that, Chief Walker says that drivers should pay attention to their surroundings, merge away from the accident, don’t speed, and most importantly don’t use your phone.

“Most drivers are safe out there but you have to pay attention, especially on roads like I-79,” Chief Walker continued.

He also said that the multiple accidents that happened on Monday isn’t unusual in a high trafficked area, but to prevent them he really stressed staying off your phone.

