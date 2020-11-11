Advertisement

Preserving military uniforms for future display

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Harrison County West Virginia Historical Society was raising money to preserve military uniforms.

The society received military uniforms from as far back as World War II as donations to display for future exhibits.

However, society didn’t have the means to properly store the uniforms.

They decided to launch a Facebook campaign in hopes of reaching their goal.

Thomas Miles said he thinks being able to preserve the uniforms shows what an American hero looked like.

“You hear about war heroes in books and anything like that, and they can seem larger than life and seeing the uniform of every man,” he added.

People can donate to the cause by going to the Harrison County West Virginia Historical Society page on Facebook and use their campaign link, preserving our patriots.

