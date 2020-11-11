Uzebu, Dobson removed from Mountaineer football roster

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two member of the Mountaineer football team have been removed from the roster on Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Junior Uzebu announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Uzebu played in one game against Oklahoma State this season before being replaced at the left tackle position by redshirt freshman Brandon Yates.

Junior wide receiver Zack Dobson was also taken off the WVU roster and is in the transfer portal. Dobson transferred from Middle Tennessee State this summer and had yet to enter a game for the Mountaineers.

