Veterans Day in North Central W.Va.

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans Day is meant to honor the men and women who have served our country and with the pandemic it may look a little different.

Even with the slight changes, one thing still remains, and that is saying ‘thank you’.

From new ways to hold a parade in a pandemic, to small gatherings held across North Central West Virginia, those that are older or younger all found ways to say thank you this Veterans Day.

“Give respect to everyone that’s here that fought for us,” said Taylor County resident Bob Nestor.

The patriotic city of Grafton that traditionally hosts one of the premier Veterans Day parades in the region replaced it this year with a tribute ride through the city. It continued to the West Virginia National Cemetery, where many were paying their respects to those still serving our country and those they have lost.

“I try to come out for every holiday because my dad’s here,” said Taylor County resident Sandy Sheme.

Those from near and far came to pay their respects, like Patricia Valerio who came over 4,500 miles away from Kodiak Alaska.

“My dad was in the coast guard, and he passed away recently and this is where he wanted to be buried,” said Valerio.

This visit for Valerio meant more than thanking her father for his service.

“He was really sick and I believe that he’s not in pain anymore. So, I’m happy that I can come and say goodbye,” Valerio continued.

Whether it’s rain or shine, those local and from out of town continue to find ways to say ‘thank you’.

