Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 11th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our expected rain is starting to slow down but the dry out process won’t begin until late tonight into Thursday morning. We are watching rain totals to see if we approach records for daily rainfall amounts, which are set at a little more than an inch for Clarksburg and just under an inch for Morgantown and Elkins. The remainder of the week will be drier, and cooler as air from the North streams down. A weak cold front Friday may produce a few clouds and our next chance for rain looks to be late Saturday night into Sunday.

Thursday: Early rain showers mainly East. Mist, drizzle and fog in areas that have started to dry out. Clouds will mix out for afternoon sunshine and temperatures will be around seasonable. High: 58

Friday: Keeping it dry but a mentionable weak cold front may bring a few clouds to start the day. Mostly sunny afternoon. High: 56

Saturday: A sunny start with clouds increasing into the afternoon and evening. High: 56

Sunday: Another system will bring a few scattered showers to our region with dense cloud cover in spots. High: 66