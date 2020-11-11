Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 11th 2020

Thank you to all Veterans and active service members for your brave commitment and sacrifice in serving our country!
7 Day CKB 11 11 2020
7 Day CKB 11 11 2020(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our expected rain is starting to slow down but the dry out process won’t begin until late tonight into Thursday morning. We are watching rain totals to see if we approach records for daily rainfall amounts, which are set at a little more than an inch for Clarksburg and just under an inch for Morgantown and Elkins. The remainder of the week will be drier, and cooler as air from the North streams down. A weak cold front Friday may produce a few clouds and our next chance for rain looks to be late Saturday night into Sunday.

Thursday: Early rain showers mainly East. Mist, drizzle and fog in areas that have started to dry out. Clouds will mix out for afternoon sunshine and temperatures will be around seasonable. High: 58

Friday: Keeping it dry but a mentionable weak cold front may bring a few clouds to start the day. Mostly sunny afternoon. High: 56

Saturday: A sunny start with clouds increasing into the afternoon and evening. High: 56

Sunday: Another system will bring a few scattered showers to our region with dense cloud cover in spots. High: 66

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
7 Vehicle Accident I-79, Marion County
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Latest News

Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 5 PM, November 11, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 11, 2020
7 Day Forecast for NCWV 11 10 2020
Tuesday Evening Forecast | November 10th 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast 11 10 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast 11 10 2020
Colleen Campbell's evening forecast 11 10 2020
Colleen Campbell's Evening Weather 11 10 2020