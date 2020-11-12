Bridgeport Baseball Sends Dynamic Duo to Mountain East Conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pair of two-time state champions for Bridgeport baseball are taking their winning roots to the Mountain East Conference.

Senior shortstop Ryan Goff signed with the University of Charleston. Goff also held a Division I offer to play at Marshall. He was a 2019 First Team All-State and All-State Tournament selection batting .389 with two home runs. He helped lead the Indians to win their sixth-consecutive state championship.

Paulsen also signed on the dotted line to play at West Virginia State. He is a versatile outfielder with an arm speed in the mid 80s and played for Ohio Elite in summer ball.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.