Advertisement

Bridgeport Baseball Sends Dynamic Duo to Mountain East Conference

Goff signs with University of Charleston, Paulsen inks with West Virginia State
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pair of two-time state champions for Bridgeport baseball are taking their winning roots to the Mountain East Conference.

Senior shortstop Ryan Goff signed with the University of Charleston. Goff also held a Division I offer to play at Marshall. He was a 2019 First Team All-State and All-State Tournament selection batting .389 with two home runs. He helped lead the Indians to win their sixth-consecutive state championship.

Paulsen also signed on the dotted line to play at West Virginia State. He is a versatile outfielder with an arm speed in the mid 80s and played for Ohio Elite in summer ball.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
COVID 11/11
DHHR reports record breaking 885 new cases, seven deaths
Bridgeport Police
Police chief offers advice to drivers after multiple accidents on I-79 Monday

Latest News

University football
No. 14 University Preparing for Stiff Test at No. 3 Musselman
Mia Chambers
Two Student-Athletes to Represent Grafton at Fairmont State
Caroline Kirby
University sends 5 to college athletics on National Signing Day
Corwin
Corwin inks with Marshall volleyball, Weaver commits to Fairmont State soccer