Carolyn “Jeanne” Flesher Lynch, 79, of Weston, awakened to eternal life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She passed at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Glenville on May 6, 1941, a daughter of the late Herbert Henry and Biddie Bernadine Taylor Flesher. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by one brother, Gary G. Flesher. Forever cherishing the memory of her laugh are two children: Michael Lynch and wife, Kimberly, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Michelle Dawn Jacobs of Warrensburg, MO; two grandchildren: Tyler Annear of Huntington Beach, CA, and Darin Annear of Warrensburg, MO; one great-grandchild, Olivia Annear; one sister, Martha Hayes of Rosedale, MD; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeanne graduated from Weston High School in 1959 and attended West Virginia University for two years. In her younger years, she worked at Bell’s bakery before becoming a homemaker to care for her children. During this time, Jeanne was a member of the Clarksburg Junior League and Broad Street United Methodist Church. Once her children had grown, she began managing Cato’s and later Super Dollar both in Weston. In the summer of 1984, Jeanne moved to California where she later retired from Lynde-Ordway in Santa Ana, CA. She spent the next few years in Virginia and Florida before returning to Weston. Jeanne enjoyed being outdoors and some of her favorite pastime activities were camping, swimming, four-wheeling, traveling, and line dancing. Jeanne’s bright smile had a way of lighting up any room. She had a cheery personality and was always laughing and living life to the fullest. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Carolyn “Jeanne” Flesher Lynch. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

