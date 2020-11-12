Advertisement

Clarksburg man allegedly steals police car and crashes it into a wood pole

Austin Lodge
Austin Lodge(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Austin Jeremiah Lodge allegedly stole a police car after being placed under arrest for shoplifting and possession of drugs.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4., officials say that they were dispatched to a Walmart where Lodge was allegedly shoplifting. According to the police report, Lodge had an active warrant for his arrest and officers knew Lodge from prior investigations.

Lodge was resisting arrest, but they were able to get him into handcuffs, according to police. Officers say they found what they believed to be heroin in his pants pockets. Lodge was believed to be under the influence of an opiate, according to police.

While in the back seat of the police car, Lodge took off his seatbelt and was moving around, according to the report. Officers say they immediately pulled over and stopped the car.

Officers pulled Lodge out of the car and Lodge was allegedly kicking the officers during their attempt to restrain him. Once restrained, the officers put him back in the car. Lodge told the officers that he dropped his false teeth while outside of the car, the police report says.

Officers say that when they went to look for Lodge’s false teeth, Lodge jumped into the driver seat of the police car and, after a struggle, started driving with one of the officers still inside the car. The officer says that he was able to turn the steering wheel to the right, keeping the car off of the road. The police car crashed into a wood pole and both Lodge and an officer were taken to the hospital, according to the police report.

The damage to the police car was roughly $3,000, according to officials.

Lodge was arrested for attempted escape, fleeing from an officer, DUI, destruction of property and possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

