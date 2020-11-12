Corwin inks with Marshall volleyball, Weaver commits to Fairmont State soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior hitter Alayna Corwin is having quite the week. After committing to Marshall Volleyball in July, she made her decision official on National Signing day, inking with the Herd on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday, she’ll look to lead her Mohigans to a state championship as Morgantown is set to play in the AAA WVSSAC volleyball state tournament.

Corwin was a second team all-stater for MHS as a junior with 63 aces and 308 total kills.

Her fellow Mohigan Alyssa Weaver committed to Fairmont State women’s soccer on Tuesday as well. The honorable mention all-state midfielder was an integral part of the Mohigans 2019 state championship team.

