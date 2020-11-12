Advertisement

Corwin inks with Marshall volleyball, Weaver commits to Fairmont State soccer

Corwin committed to the Thundering Herd in July
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior hitter Alayna Corwin is having quite the week. After committing to Marshall Volleyball in July, she made her decision official on National Signing day, inking with the Herd on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday, she’ll look to lead her Mohigans to a state championship as Morgantown is set to play in the AAA WVSSAC volleyball state tournament.

Corwin was a second team all-stater for MHS as a junior with 63 aces and 308 total kills.

Her fellow Mohigan Alyssa Weaver committed to Fairmont State women’s soccer on Tuesday as well. The honorable mention all-state midfielder was an integral part of the Mohigans 2019 state championship team.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Latest News

Ammons
Morgantown’s Ammons inks with DePaul Women’s Basketball
Uzebu
Uzebu, Dobson removed from Mountaineer football roster
Ritchie County
No. 7 Ritchie County embarks on third straight playoff run
WVU WBB
WVU WBB reveals non-conference schedule