Experts are advising people to get their flu shots

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Nov. 12., marks exactly two weeks before thanksgiving and experts are saying to get a flu shot now.

It takes two weeks for those shots to become effective.

The Monongalia County Health Department offered flu shots and COVID-19 testing this morning at Mylan Park.

Some flu symptoms are the same as COVID-19 such as fatigue and body aches.

Program Manager for the Monongalia County Health Department Threat Preparedness says that it’s more important than ever to get your shot.

“You wouldn’t be able to distinguish between the two of them so making sure you have the flu shot will help protect you at least against influenza,” said

Free COVID-19 testing will continue Nov. 20. at the rec center from 9pm-4 pm.

