Advertisement

Fairmont woman charged with child neglect resulting in death after 16-year-old girl dies of overdose

Raianna Arnold- Mug
Raianna Arnold- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, Nov. 2., police were dispatched to an apartment on Columbia Street in Fairmont for a cardiac arrest.

Officers say they found a 16-year-old female dead in a bedroom of the apartment. Officers say the female had signs of a drug overdose. Officers say they found burnt foil with drug residue in the bathroom of the apartment.

Raianna Arnold, the tenant of the apartment, told police that the female was staying with her since late October, according to a police report. Arnold told police that the female’s mother had asked her to care for her for a couple days, according to officials.

Police say that Arnold knowingly allowed the 16-year-old to engage in illegal activities such as drug and alcohol use and that Arnold left the female unsupervised which ultimately lead to her death.

Arnold is charged with child neglect resulting in death. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
COVID 11/11
DHHR reports record breaking 885 new cases, seven deaths
Bridgeport Police
Police chief offers advice to drivers after multiple accidents on I-79 Monday

Latest News

(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
Austin Lodge
Clarksburg man allegedly steals police car and crashes it into a wood pole
President Trump Tweet
President Trump thinks ‘Big Jim is the greatest!’
COVID 11/12
Health officials report 696 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.