Fairmont woman charged with child neglect resulting in death after 16-year-old girl dies of overdose

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, Nov. 2., police were dispatched to an apartment on Columbia Street in Fairmont for a cardiac arrest.

Officers say they found a 16-year-old female dead in a bedroom of the apartment. Officers say the female had signs of a drug overdose. Officers say they found burnt foil with drug residue in the bathroom of the apartment.

Raianna Arnold, the tenant of the apartment, told police that the female was staying with her since late October, according to a police report. Arnold told police that the female’s mother had asked her to care for her for a couple days, according to officials.

Police say that Arnold knowingly allowed the 16-year-old to engage in illegal activities such as drug and alcohol use and that Arnold left the female unsupervised which ultimately lead to her death.

Arnold is charged with child neglect resulting in death. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

