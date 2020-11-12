Advertisement

Firefighters rescue 143 people after Charlotte charter school evacuated due to heavy flooding

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Heavy flooding caused a Charter school in northeast Charlotte to evacuate Thursday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.

Charlotte firefighters rescued 143 people from Corvian Community Elementary School along David Taylor Drive.

Firefighters say no injuries have been reported. Crews responded around 10:30 a.m.

Students and staff were placed under tents.

Interstate 85 was completely flooded at Little Rock Road Thursday morning – both the north and southbound lanes.

Lanes are narrowed along I-85 near mile marker 36. I-85 was also closed at Brookshire Boulevard due to a crash.

In west Charlotte, Bryant Park off Morehead Street was flooded out and a portion of Morehead was blocked due to high water.

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties remain under a Flash Flood Warning through 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. An alert from officials read, “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

Charlotte fire crews are responding to multiple reports of flooding around the city. “Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water,” firefighters tweeted.

