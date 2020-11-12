Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A school administrator in Gilmer County submitted a letter of resignation that the county’s Board of Education will consider in a special meeting Friday, according to an agenda released by the board.

The BOE is also considering the recommendation made by Superintendent Patricia Lowther to terminate a school administrator.

It’s not clear if the agenda items are related.

5 News first reached out to Lowther last Friday, November 6. She has not returned requests for comment since.

The special meeting is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

