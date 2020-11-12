Advertisement

Gilmer County’s Hamric heroic under center & in the classroom

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Ean Hamric
Ean Hamric(WDTV)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County junior quarterback Ean Hamric was the engine that led the Titans to just their second winning season in 33 years as they finished 5-4 overall.

In their final game against Meadow Bridge, he totaled 350 yards and 6 total touchdowns to garner our final Premier Bank Player of the Week award.

The last time the Titans finished over .500 was in 2016 when they went 10-0. Hamric was a water boy for that team that made it to the second round of the playoffs.

He is also impressive in the classroom, boasting a 4.2 GPA. He’s garnered interest from the Ivy League’s Harvard and Penn about playing football there.

Hamric threw for over 1,500 yards, rushed for nearly 600 and totaled 28 touchdowns as a junior. His goal as a senior is to lead the Titans back to the playoffs.

