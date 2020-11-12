How hospitals in W.Va. are handling the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hospitalizations are at their highest levels of the pandemic across the state and the need for healthcare services is also peaking.

306 people are currently in hospitals across the state due to COVID-19. With the rise of cases, local health officials say that they’re trying to remain in as much control as possible.

Hospitals, like Potomac Valley, have needed to open an additional area for patients as they say that the surge is beginning to take a toll on their healthcare systems.

In the North Central West Virginia region, hospitals like the United Hospital Center are preparing for the possibility of a surge after hospitalizations have increased by over 27% across the state.

“We have identified additional areas in the hospital that we can with a flip of a light switch convert and expand rooms,” said Vice President of Quality at UHC Dr. Mark Povroznik.

With the uptick in cases locally, the need for expansion may happen soon.

“This most recent uptick that we had sent our COVID census to nearly double with half of those being in critical care and a number of them sometimes on ventilators,” said Dr. Povroznik.

Although Dr. Povroznik says they are managing to stay ahead of the curve, he stresses the need to wear a mask.

“I can’t emphasize this enough. If we can contain the spread, slow the influx then we are able to easily manage patients and that’s our goal,” continued Dr. Povroznik.

We’ve also seen a record in the amount of COVID tests. Over 13,000 reported in the last 24 hours; but Dr. Povroznik says that although this helps us keep track of the spread, he says we can’t test our way out of the pandemic.

