James Clofford “Jimmy” Correll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Clifford “Jimmy” Correll, 53, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1967, a son of Francis Correll who survives in Florida, and the late Judith Gaines Correll. In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Brittany Correll of Clarksburg and Lizzy Correll of Good Hope; three grandchildren, Gavin, Zane and Tyrone; three brothers, Frankie Correll of Clarksburg, Thomas Blankenship of Florida and Dallas “Jerry” Correll of New York; two sisters, Pam Dean of Clarksburg and Patty Blankenship of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and his step-mother, Della Correll of Florida. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Gary Blankenship; and two sisters, Melissa Flanigan and Dianne Correll. Mr. Correll was a self-employed handyman who loved to hunt, fish and play pool. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.