Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 12, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Plenty of rain fell in NCWV yesterday, with some areas seeing more than 1 inch of rain. Luckily, most of the rain is moving out of NCWV this morning, as the cold front that brought moisture into our region gets pushed east by a high-pressure system. The rain and mist should be completely gone by the later-morning hours, leaving us with more Sun than clouds, particularly west of I-79. Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday, with highs in the mid-50s today. We’ll continue seeing this mix of Sun and clouds throughout Friday as well, with another shot of cool air as another, drier cold front sweeps in. We’ll get another shot of rain between Saturday night into Sunday, before we deal with below-average highs and partly cloudy skies for next week.

Today: As we head into the afternoon, we’ll reach highs that are within seasonable range. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph will make temperatures feel a little cool. Skies will also be at least partly sunny, with more Sun than clouds. High: 56.

Tonight: We’ll see partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. At least winds will be light. Low: 42.

Friday: Another day with partly sunny skies, but as a drier cold front sweeps through, expect more reinforced cool air for the day, causing us to dip into the 30s for overnight lows. High: 56

Saturday: It’s going to be a cool morning, but by the afternoon, we’ll warm back up to the mid-50s. Clouds will begin pushing from the west, as a cold front approaches. A rain shower might take place overnight. High: 54.

