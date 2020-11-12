LGBTQ advocates filed a federal lawsuit against West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - LGBTQ advocates are filing a federal suit against the state tonight. They say that West Virginia Medicaid unlawfully bans transgender health care coverage.

A press event was held this morning, Nov. 12., over zoom.

The suit was filed in the Southern District Court and three West Virginians will be arguing that transgender and non-binary West Virginians are denied coverage for who they are.

“Medicaid’s exclusion of nonbinary care is a road block that does not belong in life of mine or any other West Virginians,” said Christopher Fain.

They will be represented by Lambda Legal who have filed similar lawsuits in other states.

