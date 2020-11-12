Advertisement

New free support group available

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH-CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - HELP304 launches a new emotional support group that helps all West Virginians cope with stress and fatigue from COVID-19.

Calls can come in from all across the state with ages ranging from teenagers to the elderly.

The new free virtual support group will be facilitated by a licensed professional counselor and will focus on managing stress and anxiety.

Steven Perry, Program Director for HELP304, said a common theme has emerged among calls.  

He said, “These are people who feel scared and alone, who need support. They don’t feel connected. That’s why we’re offing this group.” He also noted that anxiety is high in the Mountain State, as the CDC ranks West Virginia as “the least mentally healthy state.”

Attendance is confidential and attendees will not divulge their names to the group. Participation will be limited, but additional sessions are planned.

The meeting will be held on Zoom every Wednesday and those interested must call in advance to get information on accessing the meetings. They can do this by calling 1-877-HELP-304, texting 1-877-4357-304, or visiting www.HELP304.com for online chat. Callers can also talk one-on-one with a trained crisis counselor.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
Car Accident (MGN)
UPDATE: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-79
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Latest News

Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
Six-year-old Sara Link holds up a sign thanking veterans as she stands with family members...
Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events amid virus surge
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of...
Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data
El Paso is in crisis as Texas becomes the first U.S. state with a million coronavirus cases.
Human toll of COVID pandemic grips Texas families