New free support group available

NORTH-CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - HELP304 launches a new emotional support group that helps all West Virginians cope with stress and fatigue from COVID-19.

Calls can come in from all across the state with ages ranging from teenagers to the elderly.

The new free virtual support group will be facilitated by a licensed professional counselor and will focus on managing stress and anxiety.

Steven Perry, Program Director for HELP304, said a common theme has emerged among calls.

He said, “These are people who feel scared and alone, who need support. They don’t feel connected. That’s why we’re offing this group.” He also noted that anxiety is high in the Mountain State, as the CDC ranks West Virginia as “the least mentally healthy state.”

Attendance is confidential and attendees will not divulge their names to the group. Participation will be limited, but additional sessions are planned.

The meeting will be held on Zoom every Wednesday and those interested must call in advance to get information on accessing the meetings. They can do this by calling 1-877-HELP-304, texting 1-877-4357-304, or visiting www.HELP304.com for online chat. Callers can also talk one-on-one with a trained crisis counselor.

