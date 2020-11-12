Advertisement

New member of BOE sworn in

Stan Maynard was sworn in Thursday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new member is part of the West Virginia Board of Education.

Stan Maynard was sworn in Thursday morning.

Maynard has over 40 years in experience in the public and higher education field.

He went to Virginia Tech for his undergraduate degree and received his master’s degree in science and public health from the University of North Carolina. He earned a second master’s from Marshall University and his doctorate from Ohio University.

He joined Marshall University in 1980 and was executive director of the June C. Harless Center for Rural Education Research and Development.

Maynard is from Holden in Logan County and serves as an interim pastor at Madison Avenue Christian Church. He currently lives in Huntington with his wife. They have two sons and five grandchildren.

Maynard will be replacing long-time board member, David Perry, of Fayette County.

