No. 14 University Preparing for Stiff Test at No. 3 Musselman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 14 University has a tough test on Saturday in Berkeley County.

The Hawks will take on third-seeded Musselman at 1:30 p.m. and will look to pull off the upset against the Class AAA powerhouse. UHS, however, is riding momentum into the postseason.

After falling to Morgantown, 69-15 two weeks ago in the Mohawk Bowl, the Hawks bounced back in a big way. With their season on the line last Friday at Oak Hill, UHS played its best when it mattered most winning 44-13 to clinch a playoff spot. Head coach John Kelley and his Hawks are 3-3 overall.

Musselman brings in a 6-1 record but hasn’t played since Oct. 17 due to Berkeley County being ruled ineligible on the DHHR color-coded map. The Applemen are led by Kennedy Award frontrunner and Lehigh University running back commit Blake Hartman, who has rushed for 1,416 yards and has totaled 25 touchdowns. He is averaging 10.7 yards per carry.

The only game the Applemen lost this year was in week 2 to Martinsburg, 51-33. Berkeley County is currently yellow on the DHHR map.

