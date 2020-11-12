North Marion onto round 2 of playoffs as Keyser forfeits due to COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 10 North Marion will advance to the second round of the AA playoffs without having played a game.

Their first round opponent, No. 7 Keyser, is being forced to forfeit as Mineral County will continue to operate under the red status of the DHHR map through November 21.

The game between the Huskies and the Golden Tornado was slated for Sunday in Mineral County was able to move to gold or better on Saturday’s 5 p.m.

No. 3 Frankfort will also see its postseason come to an end.

No. 16 Tygarts Valley is slated to play No. 1 Tug Valley on Sunday but that game is in jeopardy as well as Mingo County remains in red as of Thursday.

Mineral County Schools will continue to function as Red for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 21. Schools will remain closed for remote learning and all extracurricular activities will remain suspended. pic.twitter.com/aOcwXxTESy — Troy Ravenscroft (@ravenscroft7) November 12, 2020

