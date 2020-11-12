BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patty Payne, 78 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at United Hospital Center. She was born April 22, 1942 in Cabin Creek to the late Merle and Laura Patton Payne. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be loved and missed by all who knew her. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Webster Springs and was a retired cook. Patty is survived by her children Carol (Gary) Stout, James “Jimmy” Payne, and Charlotte Adkins; grandchildren Cole Payne, Cory Adkins, Tracy (Dallas) Helmick; great-grandchild Hollyn Helmick; brothers and sisters William Payne, Jay Bob Wyre, Peewee Wyre, Ann Dotson, Charlotte Moffatt, Beverly Wiseman, and Vicky Gross; and special buddy Cail Leonard. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son John “Poke” Payne; granddaughter Erika Payne; brothers Harvey Payne, Clarence Buck Payne, and Harold Tator Payne; and sister Sharon Ewing. Memorial Services to celebrate Patty’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne family.

