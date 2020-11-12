Police: Man steals, eats ice cream while breaking into Clarksburg Daycare

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, Oct. 11., Pierce Regis Ellis allegedly broke into a daycare facility in Clarksburg. Once inside, officials say that Ellis drank milk and ate ice cream belonging to the daycare.

Officials say that video surveillance captured Ellis filling several garbage bags with items before leaving. Ellis’s face and tattoo was visible in the video, according to police.

Ellis allegedly stole approximately $95 from the daycare.

Ellis is charged with entering without breaking and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

