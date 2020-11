WASHINGTON, D.C., W.Va (WDTV) - President Donald Trump tweeted his gratification about W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice. at around 8 am today, Nov. 12.

Big Jim is the greatest! https://t.co/jEomyIEC47 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

President Trump’s tweet was in response to Gov. Justice refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election during a press conference on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.