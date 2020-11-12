RCB’s Lowther commits to Glenville State baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd senior infielder Grant Lowther will continue to play the sport that he loves at the next level.

Lowther committed to the Glenville State College baseball team on Thursday afternoon surrounded by his friends and family at the Byrd baseball field.

He did not get to play his junior season but spent the summer competing with the WV Patriots and Aces in the summer league which he said really helped his recruitment process.

He was choosing between Glenville, West Liberty, Salem and Fairmont State. Pioneer head coach James Mullins had a big impact on Lowther’s decision.

“He was the person that showed he had the most interest in me and I could be the best fit down there and that is overall why I made my decision," he said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.