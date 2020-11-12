Thursday Night Forecast | November 12th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We dried today after places saw records broken with daily rainfall yesterday. We will continue to see some cloud cover over the next couple of days with seasonable temperatures and a bit of a breeze, so dress warmly for the WVU game Saturday. Sunday we see a cold front approach which will help warm temperatures with the risk of showers. Monday, much chillier with maybe seeing a flurry (?)

Friday: Dry conditions with a few extra clouds thanks to a back door cold front. High: 56

Saturday: We start off with sun, afternoon clouds. Breezy. High: 54

Sunday: Another cold front will work its way into the region bringing clouds with the risk of showers. High: 62

Monday: We turn more Autumn like with a mix of sun and clouds, breezy, and chillier. Risk of a passing flurry. High: 48