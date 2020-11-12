Two organizations are giving away bikes to children for the Holidays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some area kids got an early Christmas gift thanks to two local organizations.

Variety, a children’s charity, along with Playworks, a child development center, distributed adaptive equipment to area kids with disabilities this afternoon.

Jessica and Kyle Dressman are parents of a child with autism and they say that they couldn’t be happier for their 9-year-old son ben who comes to the center.

“They’re really supportive of Ben and that’s really what matters to us. I’m going to get teary eyed I love my son,” said Jessica.

“It really has helped him blossom and really open up to the world and it’s...it’s a beautiful thing to see and we’re just appreciative with everything they’ve done. It’s just wonderful,” said Kyle.

Interested families can visit www.varietypittsburgh.org/applynow to learn more/apply or call the Variety office directly (724-933-0460).

