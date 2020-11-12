Advertisement

Two organizations are giving away bikes to children for the Holidays

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some area kids got an early Christmas gift thanks to two local organizations.

Variety, a children’s charity, along with Playworks, a child development center, distributed adaptive equipment to area kids with disabilities this afternoon.

Jessica and Kyle Dressman are parents of a child with autism and they say that they couldn’t be happier for their 9-year-old son ben who comes to the center.

“They’re really supportive of Ben and that’s really what matters to us. I’m going to get teary eyed I love my son,” said Jessica.

“It really has helped him blossom and really open up to the world and it’s...it’s a beautiful thing to see and we’re just appreciative with everything they’ve done. It’s just wonderful,” said Kyle.

Interested families can visit www.varietypittsburgh.org/applynow to learn more/apply or call the Variety office directly (724-933-0460).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
Bridgeport Police
Police chief offers advice to drivers after multiple accidents on I-79 Monday

Latest News

Rainfall event totals
New records set Wednesday for max daily rainfall
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 11 12 2020
Two organizations are giving away bikes to children for the Holidays
LGBTQ Flag
LGBTQ advocates filed a federal lawsuit against West Virginia