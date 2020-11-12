Two people sent to the hospital after a two vehicle head-on accident

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A two vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital.

Two vehicles hit head-on at the intersection of Rt. 20 and Rt. 57 outside of Quiet Dell. People were trapped in both vehicles following the accident.

Two people were injured and were transported to the hospital. One person was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital and one person was transported to UHC by ambulance, according to the Harrison County 911 communications office.

The roads are temporarily closed. The 911 call came in at around 4 pm today, Nov. 12.

Nutter Fort Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and Anmoore EMS responded to the scene.

