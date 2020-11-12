Two Student-Athletes to Represent Grafton at Fairmont State

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton High School seniors Brylee Knotts and Mia Chambers are taking their skills to Fairmont State.

Knotts, a three-year member of the GHS cheerleading team, signed with the Fighting Falcons acrobatics & tumbling team. She also is a level 6 cheerleader at the Champion Training Academy in Morgantown.

Chambers will play golf at Fairmont State. She just started playing golf this year and after one season, received college interest.

