University sends 5 to college athletics on National Signing Day

Smith twins ink with JMU baseball, Kirby commits to Cuse
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University High School will send 5 student-athletes to the college athletic ranks after its National Signing Day on Tuesday.

Senior runner Caroline Kirby headlined the group as the all-stater inked with Syracuse cross country and track and field. Kirby will compete in the ACC after finishing fourth at the AAA XC state meet last month.

Twins and fellow pitchers Evan and Casey Smith will take their talents to James Madison University baseball. The duo committed to the Dukes last fall.

Hawk senior goalie Lizzy Edwards inked to join Slippery Rock University women’s soccer. Edwards plans to study psychology with a concentration in neuro science.

Middle hitter Ash Napier inked with West Virginia Wesleyan volleyball.l

