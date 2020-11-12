Advertisement

West Virginia ramps up seat belt enforcement starting Monday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia highway enforcers are taking part in this year’s Click It or Ticket effort that begins Monday.

Anyone caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or traveling with unrestrained children will be ticketed, transportation officials said in a news release.

The two-week mobilization coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign during the busy holiday travel season.

“If you knew you would be involved in a crash, wouldn’t you want to be buckled? It’s your best defense against injury or death,” said Bob Tipton, director of the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

West Virginia law enforcement agencies will work with colleagues in Maryland and Virginia on Monday and in Kentucky and Ohio on Nov. 20 in a coordinated effort involving border counties.

