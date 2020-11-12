Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Nov. 12.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
What happens to my IRA at my death? Well, if you’ve named direct beneficiaries such as your children, they can actually take this IRA account and transfer it to a beneficiary IRA in their name. The good thing is they don’t have to cash it all in at one time and pay the taxes. They are allowed to keep this now for over a 10-year period which allows them to only pay small amounts of taxes at a time. Understand, this only is in effect only if you name them as the direct beneficiary. If you make the mistake and you name it directly to your estate, unfortunately, the same tax benefits will not happen for your family. So I tell people all the time, be careful of who you name your IRA beneficiary because it could mean grave tax consequences. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

