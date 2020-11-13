Advertisement

742 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Friday by health officials

COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 13
COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 13(West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 742 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 31,639.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 565.

The patients were an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, and a 95-year old female from Cabell County.

Officials say a report from Monday, Nov. 13, when 27 deaths were added to the state’s death count, a 76-year old male from Mercer County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths count.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (249), Berkeley (2,098), Boone (492), Braxton (91), Brooke (346), Cabell (2,016), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (85), Fayette (923), Gilmer (169), Grant (222), Greenbrier (282), Hampshire (194), Hancock (332), Hardy (140), Harrison (828), Jackson (483), Jefferson (854), Kanawha (4,456), Lewis (189), Lincoln (333), Logan (889), Marion (545), Marshall (693), Mason (226), McDowell (237), Mercer (990), Mineral (496), Mingo (805), Monongalia (2,655), Monroe (288), Morgan (193), Nicholas (240), Ohio (924), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (79), Preston (301), Putnam (1,285), Raleigh (1,074), Randolph (526), Ritchie (88), Roane (127), Summers (197), Taylor (200), Tucker (72), Tyler (98), Upshur (345), Wayne (743), Webster (44), Wetzel (306), Wirt (63), Wood (1,375), Wyoming (481).

Free COVID-19 testing is available in our area today:

Barbour County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV
  • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Lewis County

  • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Stonewall Home Oxygen, 456 Marketplace Mall, Weston, WV

Preston County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV
  • 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, WesBanco Bank, 81 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

