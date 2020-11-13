Advertisement

Cathy Justice unveils 2020 Christmas Ornament

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virgnia First Lady Cathy Justice unveiled the 2020 Christmas Ornament Thursday.

This year’s ornament was made by Huntington artist Cassie Mace.

Its a quilted, square-shaped piece that measures four-by-four inches.

The first lady says it celebrates the longstanding tradition of quilting in West Virginia and across America.

“There were four or five different people and organizations who sent samples, and so we chose the one we thought would be best for what we wanted this for, and we the definite choice for sure," says Mrs. Justice.

The ornaments are available for purchase at the culture center in Charleston and at the Tamarack in Beckley for $22.

Proceeds will go to Mace for her future creations.

