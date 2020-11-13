Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver rescued from sinking car by lifeguard with one leg in N.J.

By WCBS staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYONNE, N.J. (WCBS) - A heroic rescue was caught on camera in New Jersey after a man drove into Newark Bay.

Two people jumped in to help the driver, one of them an amputee with one leg.

It was a moment of panic at Hudson County Park. Visitors witnessed an SUV drive into the water.

But there were two men who wasted no time jumping in. One of those men was 29-year-old Anthony Capuano, a certified swim instructor and lifeguard who did not let having one leg stop him from diving headfirst to help.

“I hopped over the fence, I took off my leg,” Capuano said.

Capuano could be seen within seconds making it to the sinking vehicle.

“He was like, ‘I can’t,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ So I grabbed him,” he said. “He was panicking a little bit, and his body locked up.”

The trained swimmer managed to pull the driver out and back to shore as others stood by waiting to help.

Chopper 2 was flying over the scene as lights from rescue crews nearby shined light on the SUV submerged underwater.

Capuano’s boss said he is proud of his heroics.

“The fact that one of our instructors does what we preach and stand for on a daily basis in a heroic manner, it’s unbelievable,” said Robert Staph, British Swim School. “I’m so proud.”

Witness Helena Biloudeau watched the rescue in awe.

“We were amazed that this man, Anthony, went in there,” she said. “And we learned that Anthony has one leg missing. His physical condition did not stop him.”

It’s something Capuano wants other people like him to keep in mind.

“To my fellow amputees out there, don’t let anything stop you,” he said.

Hudson County Sheriff’s officials say the driver was not injured. They say his gas pedal may have malfunctioned, causing him to go into the water.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
President Trump Tweet
President Trump thinks ‘Big Jim is the greatest!’
Raianna Arnold- Mug
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect resulting in death after 16-year-old girl dies of overdose
Austin Lodge
Clarksburg man allegedly steals police car and crashes it into a wood pole

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?
Finder.com survey: Porch pirates accounted for $5.4 billion in thefts last year.
‘Porch pirates’ stole more than $5 billion last year, survey says
Finder.com survey: Porch pirates accounted for $5.4 billion in thefts last year.
'Porch pirates' brazenly steal packages (no sound)
A heroic rescue was caught on camera after a man drove into Newark Bay.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver rescued from sinking car by lifeguard with one leg in N.J.