Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. DHHR is offering an online medical cannabis course
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Four people transported after a seven vehicle accident on I-79 southbound
Fairmont Family devastated when their home went up in flames
A Fairmont family devastated when their home went up in flames
(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
Bridgeport Police
Police chief offers advice to drivers after multiple accidents on I-79 Monday

Latest News

Rainfall event totals
New records set Wednesday for max daily rainfall
Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) discusses Senate Orientation
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 11 12 2020
Bike MGN
Two organizations are giving away bikes to children for the Holidays