Diane Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Diane Katherine Jones, 74 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 19, 1945 the daughter of the late Lewis and Katherine Greaver Wiseman. She was preceded in death by her husband Wade Michael Jones in 2007. She is also survived by a son Wade Michael Jones Jr. and his wife Sandy of Lost Creek, WV; two grandchildren Kaitlyn Jones of Fairmont, WV and Ryan Jones of Lost Creek, WV; two brothers Jimmy Wiseman and wife Sherry of Dayton, OH and Harry Wiseman of Anmoore, WV and one sister Mary Lou Frashure of Pensacola, FL. She was also preceded in death by two brothers Boyd and Bill Wiseman. Diane was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School. She was a faithful member of Queen Esther Chapter #11, Order of the Eastern Star. She attended Church of the Nazarene in Stonewood, WV. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Sunday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Due to COVID – 19, those attending the visitation will need to social distance and wear a mask. Order of Eastern Star will have a ritualistic service at 7:00 PM on Sunday. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Michael Burge presiding. The entombment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Jones family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

