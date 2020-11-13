BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earl Junior “Peanut” Shreve, 84, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Thursday, November 12, 2020, at home on Peanut Lane, surrounded by family and under the care of West Virginia Caring. Peanut was born Monday, August 24, 1936, in Mingo, a son of the late Earl Orange Shreve and Georgie Merle Royer Shreve. On August 30, 1958, he married the former Lillian Melvina Louk who preceded him in death on March 26, 2001.Left to cherish his memory are seven children, Janie Shreve-Lewellyn and husband Mike of Mill Creek, Danny Shreve and wife Jeannie of Oak Hill, Steven Shreve, Peggy Young and husband Bill, Julie Howell and husband Howard, Donna Howell and husband Otto, all of Beverly, and Barbara Simmons and husband Mark of Montrose, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Bonnie Ball and husband Bob of Huttonsville, and Patty Smith and husband Denny of Elkins. Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife was one infant son, Randy Lee Shreve, two grandchildren, Matthew Stroud and Brian Shreve, one great-great-grandchild, Ambrose, and one sister, Barbara Straight. Peanut attended the schools of Randolph County and was very proud of obtaining his GED. He had been employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Fairfax Crusher Plant on Rich Mountain. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed repairing small engines. Peanut will always be remembered for telling jokes and being a great storyteller. He loved to make people laugh. If you weren’t laughing, something was wrong with you. Peanut was Pentecostal by faith.A graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at Noon at Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Gilman. Rev. Roger Foster will officiate and interment will follow.

