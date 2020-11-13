Elkins set to make first postseason appearance since 2012

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins football team (5-3) is set to make its first postseason appearance since 2012 on Friday when the No. 16 Tigers clash with No. 1 Sissonville (5-0) at 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers clinched the postseason berth with a 42-8 win over Nicholas County on the road in Week 10.

“Those kids looked like they were sitting there on Christmas morning,” head coach Evan Hott said. “They was smiles everywhere. They were so happy. Just to be a part of history. That’s what we talked about all week is that they could cement themselves in Elkins football history with a win. They were pumped up and excited.”

But the Tigers aren’t satisfied with just making it into the playoff picture. They are going to Charleston with their eyes on a victory, in hopes that their wing-t offense can prove deceitful enough to pull off the 16 over 1 upset on Friday night.

The team has 18 seniors this year, which Hott says has played a huge part in the historic season.

“I think them getting all that experience as under classmen really paid off for them. It just seemed that a lot of the pieces fell into place and we have been really fortunate to not have a lot of injuries.”

