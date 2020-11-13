Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Jenkins inks with Fighting Falcons golf

Just started playing golf this year
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior all-state honorable mention guard Bekah Jenkins committed to Fairmont State, but not for basketball, but for golf.

Jenkins just started playing the sport this March during quarantine because she lives close to a golf course.

She fell in love with the sport and started training with Fairmont State head coach Sarah Yost.

In the fall, she played her first high school golf season and now she will play the next four years at the collegiate level.

