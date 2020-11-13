Fairmont Senior’s Jenkins inks with Fighting Falcons golf

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior all-state honorable mention guard Bekah Jenkins committed to Fairmont State, but not for basketball, but for golf.

Jenkins just started playing the sport this March during quarantine because she lives close to a golf course.

She fell in love with the sport and started training with Fairmont State head coach Sarah Yost.

In the fall, she played her first high school golf season and now she will play the next four years at the collegiate level.

BEARS BY 9-TEE 🏌🏼‍♀️⛳️

After picking up the sport just this summer, Fairmont Senior’s Bekah Jenkins [@beckyjo_14] is headed to join the @fsfalcons women’s golf team! @fairmont_girls pic.twitter.com/DVBnwa4QdW — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.