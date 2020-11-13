Fairmont State University officials report COVID-19 data

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Twelve active cases of COVID-19 are on Fairmont State University’s (FSU) campus, university officials report.

They say these cases were identified at off-campus testing sites although FSU is counting results from on-campus stations as well, and the majority of testing results have been returned.

Forty-one people associated with the university have now recovered since the testing began in August.

The university’s official name for this testing method is the Surveillance Testing Program.

