Friday Evening Forecast | November 13th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Decent day for today and seasonable. We stay that way as we head into Saturday with seasonable temperatures, so dress warmly for that Mountaineer Game! Clouds begin to move in later Saturday with an approaching cold front from our west. Sunday, cloudy start with scattered showers with the bigger story being the wind picking up later in the day and temperatures dropping. We begin the work week seasonably chilly but dry with it even chillier on Tuesday with the risk of a few AM mountain flurries.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable; Late day clouds. High: 53

Sunday: AM scattered showers; PM wind and temperatures falling. High: 62

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, seasonably chilly. High: 50

Tuesday: AM mountain flurries; partly sunny skies, Autumn-like. High: 45