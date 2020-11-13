Advertisement

Friday Evening Forecast | November 13th 2020

We stay dry to start the weekend; Milder and wet for Sunday
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Decent day for today and seasonable. We stay that way as we head into Saturday with seasonable temperatures, so dress warmly for that Mountaineer Game! Clouds begin to move in later Saturday with an approaching cold front from our west. Sunday, cloudy start with scattered showers with the bigger story being the wind picking up later in the day and temperatures dropping. We begin the work week seasonably chilly but dry with it even chillier on Tuesday with the risk of a few AM mountain flurries.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable; Late day clouds. High: 53

Sunday: AM scattered showers; PM wind and temperatures falling. High: 62

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, seasonably chilly. High: 50

Tuesday: AM mountain flurries; partly sunny skies, Autumn-like. High: 45

Most Read

Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
President Trump Tweet
President Trump thinks ‘Big Jim is the greatest!’
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times
Raianna Arnold- Mug
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect resulting in death after 16-year-old girl dies of overdose

Latest News

Hour-by-Hour Model, showing conditions at 3 PM, November 13, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 13, 2020
7 Day Forecast
Thursday Night Forecast | November 12th 2020
Colleen Campbells 11 pm forecast 11 12 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11PM forecast 11 12 2020
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 11 12 2020