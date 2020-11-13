Advertisement

Gilmer County High School Principal resigns

Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steve Shuff, the Principal and Athletic Director of Gilmer County High School resigned Friday after Board of Education members accepted his letter of resignation.

The meeting, called earlier this week, consisted of two agenda items and lasted just three minutes as board members quickly took roll call, voted unanimously to accept the resignation letter. The second agenda item was the recommendation by Superintendent Patricia Lowther to terminate Shuff.

5 News has reached out to Superintendent Lowther several times over the past week for information regarding Shuff’s resignation, however, we have not received a response at this time.

The School Board has not publicly announced a plan to replace Shuff at this time.

Shuff has been with the school for over a decade, having served as the head coach for both the basketball and football teams, as well as assistant principal.

