Gov. Justice mandates face coverings must be worn indoors at all times

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice mandated face coverings must be worn at all times in all public indoor places in his Friday briefing.

This order does not apply to children under the age of 9. People who have trouble breathing or cannot remove a mask without assistance are also exempt.

Other exceptions include when patrons are in a restaurant and are actively consuming food, or when you are in a closed room by yourself.

The governor also requires businesses to post signs and enforce this mandate.

The mandate takes effect Saturday, Nov. 14, at midnight.

