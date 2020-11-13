Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 13, 2020

We’ll Be Much Nicer Than The Past Couple of Days, But What About Saturday and Sunday?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be similar to yesterday, with a mix of Sun and clouds. The only difference is we should see a little more Sun than cloud. A cold front will sweep in around the late-afternoon hours, reinforcing the cool air already in West Virginia. As a result, we’ll go from highs in the mid-50s to lows in the low-30s tonight, so definitely wear plenty of heavy layers for tonight and tomorrow morning. Saturday will involve highs in the mid-50s, with more clouds pushing in. Sunday involves another chance for rain, as another front approaches West Virginia, but at least we’ll see more mild highs, in the low-60s. Next week, highs will be below 50, with chilly conditions. We’ll likely even see a few flurries on Tuesday. In short, the next few days will be very cool and November-like.

Today: It’s going to be seasonable today, with highs in the mid-50s. We’ll get more reinforced cool air as another cold front sweeps in later today, bringing more clouds and cooler air. High: 55.

Tonight: The cooler air will cause us to dip into the low-30s, so if you’re heading out tonight, definitely wear a couple of layers. Skies will still be partly cloudy. Low: 32.

Saturday: We’ll be dry tomorrow, but as we head into the afternoon, clouds will start building from the west. We’ll have a cold morning, but by the afternoon, we’ll be in the mid-50s. Tomorrow night will be cool, so if you’re heading out to any football games, bundle up. High: 54

Sunday: A cold front will start sweeping in, bringing plenty of scattered rain showers into NCWV, along with breezy winds. At least we’ll be more mild in terms of temperatures. High: 60.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Hunter from West Virginia fatally shot in Colorado
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County superintendent recommends termination of school administrator
President Trump Tweet
President Trump thinks ‘Big Jim is the greatest!’
Raianna Arnold- Mug
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect resulting in death after 16-year-old girl dies of overdose
Austin Lodge
Clarksburg man allegedly steals police car and crashes it into a wood pole

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Thursday Night Forecast | November 12th 2020
Colleen Campbells 11 pm forecast 11 12 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11PM forecast 11 12 2020
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 11 12 2020
Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 3 PM, November 12, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 12, 2020