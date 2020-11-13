Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 13, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be similar to yesterday, with a mix of Sun and clouds. The only difference is we should see a little more Sun than cloud. A cold front will sweep in around the late-afternoon hours, reinforcing the cool air already in West Virginia. As a result, we’ll go from highs in the mid-50s to lows in the low-30s tonight, so definitely wear plenty of heavy layers for tonight and tomorrow morning. Saturday will involve highs in the mid-50s, with more clouds pushing in. Sunday involves another chance for rain, as another front approaches West Virginia, but at least we’ll see more mild highs, in the low-60s. Next week, highs will be below 50, with chilly conditions. We’ll likely even see a few flurries on Tuesday. In short, the next few days will be very cool and November-like.

Today: It’s going to be seasonable today, with highs in the mid-50s. We’ll get more reinforced cool air as another cold front sweeps in later today, bringing more clouds and cooler air. High: 55.

Tonight: The cooler air will cause us to dip into the low-30s, so if you’re heading out tonight, definitely wear a couple of layers. Skies will still be partly cloudy. Low: 32.

Saturday: We’ll be dry tomorrow, but as we head into the afternoon, clouds will start building from the west. We’ll have a cold morning, but by the afternoon, we’ll be in the mid-50s. Tomorrow night will be cool, so if you’re heading out to any football games, bundle up. High: 54

Sunday: A cold front will start sweeping in, bringing plenty of scattered rain showers into NCWV, along with breezy winds. At least we’ll be more mild in terms of temperatures. High: 60.

