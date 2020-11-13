Advertisement

Justice: H.S. winter sports postponed until at least January 11

Fall sports may finish their seasons
Morgantown basketball
Morgantown basketball(WDTV)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that high school winter sport will be delayed until at least January 11 because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia. This includes games and practices for basketball, swimming, wrestling & cheerleading.

Girls basketball teams had already begun practicing this week.

Fall sports are permitted to finish their seasons. The football postseason begins today and the volleyball state tournament will conclude with AA on Friday and AAA on Saturday.

The girls basketball state tournament was stopped after its opening round last season and boys basketball did not have a state tournament. Both were postponed indefinitely on March 12 and were never played. Swimming and wrestling were able to get their state meets in before that date.

