Lane closures: Mile marker 119 on I-79, Nov. 16-17

CLARKSBUURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Lanes on US 50 and I-79 at mile marker 119 will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16-17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the West Virginia Division of Highways reports.

The closures are for bridge inspection, and each lane on both roads will be closed at some point.

Officials say the closures will be rotated so there will always be open lanes for travel.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.