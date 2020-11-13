Advertisement

Lane closures: Mile marker 119 on I-79, Nov. 16-17

I-79 bridge
I-79 bridge(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLARKSBUURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Lanes on US 50 and I-79 at mile marker 119 will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16-17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the West Virginia Division of Highways reports.

The closures are for bridge inspection, and each lane on both roads will be closed at some point.

Officials say the closures will be rotated so there will always be open lanes for travel.

