Marion County man charged with attempted murder

David Nine
David Nine(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT TOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - David Nine is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to hit his ex-girlfriend with a truck while she was in her vehicle.

Officials say the 42-year-old was seen by his ex-girlfriend at her property taking her lumber and other belongings. When she rolled down her window to ask him what was going on, Nine “ripped open her car door, ripped her our of her car, threw her phone down, and tried to take the car."

The female victim told authorities in a written statement while she was getting up, Nine started his truck. She then says she hustled into her vehicle when Nine drove his truck directly into it.

Officials saw evidence of damage on her vehicle which were consistent with her statement.

Nine was arrested Wednesday night.

